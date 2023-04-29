WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Woman charged after hitting, killing 19-year-old in Oxford, police say

Cameron Neal Riser
Cameron Neal Riser(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Oxford Police arrested a woman for killing a pedestrian.

A press release says that Cameron Neal Riser, 25, of Oxford, struck Andrew Tyler Mitchell, 19, of Missouri, on West Jackson Avenue and Fraternity Row on April 27.

According to the release, the Oxford Police Department, Oxford Fire Department, and EMS responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures on Mitchell. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries.

Oxford Police say that Riser fled from the scene, but witnesses were able to describe Riser’s vehicle to officers.

OPD Investigators located Riser on April 28 and arrested her. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Her bond is set at $50,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Ocean Springs say two young girls, ages 12 to 13, are facing 2nd degree arson...
Officials: Two girls, ages 12-13, confess to arson at Ocean Springs park
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of...
Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher
Flamingo Landing, which once was Marina Cantina, is now owned by Creole Cuisine Restaurant...
Flamingo Landing to hold grand opening soon
You can catch Saturday’s fun on WLOX - ABC with our coverage starting at 3 p.m.
Meet the Thunderbirds, who make safety the priority during airshow
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of...
Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher
Leslie Rojas joins us live from Long Beach where participants in the Pink Heart Fund's Wiggin'...
LIVE: Pink Heart Fund's Wiggin' Out for Cancer Ribbon Walk takes off in Long Beach
WLOX News is learning more about the investigation into a substitute teacher accused of...
Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher
Scattered showers and storms possible today
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.28.23
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday