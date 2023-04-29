TRAFFIC: Lane, crossovers closed on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi ahead of air show

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic looks a little different on Highway 90 in Biloxi ahead of the Thunder Over the Sound show Saturday.

Biloxi Police say the highway is down to one lane just east of Rodenberg Avenue, all the way to the Biloxi Bay Bridge (the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge). All crossovers, any non-lighted intersections, are now closed.

It’s important that pedestrians use caution when crossing over the highway. BPD urges pedestrians to use the crosswalks at Caillavet Street and Main Street. There is also a pedestrian crossing area at Chalmers Drive.

Find information regarding schedules, parking, shuttle services, boat regulations and more HERE.

If you aren’t able to attend the show in person, tune in to WLOX ABC beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday for our live coverage, or stream live online.

