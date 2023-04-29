WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

TRAFFIC: Lane, crossovers closed on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi ahead of air show

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic looks a little different on Highway 90 in Biloxi ahead of the Thunder Over the Sound show Saturday.

Biloxi Police say the highway is down to one lane just east of Rodenberg Avenue, all the way to the Biloxi Bay Bridge (the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge). All crossovers, any non-lighted intersections, are now closed.

It’s important that pedestrians use caution when crossing over the highway. BPD urges pedestrians to use the crosswalks at Caillavet Street and Main Street. There is also a pedestrian crossing area at Chalmers Drive.

Find information regarding schedules, parking, shuttle services, boat regulations and more HERE.

If you aren’t able to attend the show in person, tune in to WLOX ABC beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday for our live coverage, or stream live online.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of...
Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher
Officials in Ocean Springs say two young girls, ages 12 to 13, are facing 2nd degree arson...
Officials: Two girls, ages 12-13, confess to arson at Ocean Springs park
Flamingo Landing, which once was Marina Cantina, is now owned by Creole Cuisine Restaurant...
Flamingo Landing to hold grand opening soon
You can catch Saturday’s fun on WLOX - ABC with our coverage starting at 3 p.m.
Meet the Thunderbirds, who make safety the priority during airshow
GPD says 28-year-old Bobby Hands was arrested Thursday night. He’s being charged with shooting...
Seventh suspect charged in 2021 NYE shooting

Latest News

Bill Snyder joins us live from the beach as crews set up for Spring Break weekend.
LIVE: Crews prep for traffic as Spring Break weekend kicks off on the Coast
The work will be done between the intersections of Sunkist Country Club Road and North Country...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of Popp’s Ferry Road to close for utility work
City leaders tell us more signage will be going up to alert drivers of the changes happening...
Changes coming Thursday for D’Iberville drivers
Two crashes in Jackson County are backing up traffic Monday morning on Interstate 10.
Wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Jackson Co.