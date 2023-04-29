WLOX Careers
Thunder Over the Sound starting earlier due to weather

The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound will have plenty to see and do. And it's free and open to the public.(DVIDS)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX has gotten word that Saturday’s Thunder Over the Sound air show will start earlier than expected.

The entire show will be moved up to 2:40 p.m. in order to get ahead of the incoming weather.

Tune in to WLOX ABC for coverage starting at 2:40 p.m., or watch on our app or online. Keep up to date with weather here.

TRAFFIC: Lane, crossovers closed on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi ahead of air show
What to know ahead of Thunder Over the Sound

