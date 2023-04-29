Thunder Over the Sound starting earlier due to weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX has gotten word that Saturday’s Thunder Over the Sound air show will start earlier than expected.

The entire show will be moved up to 2:40 p.m. in order to get ahead of the incoming weather.

Tune in to WLOX ABC for coverage starting at 2:40 p.m., or watch on our app or online. Keep up to date with weather here.

