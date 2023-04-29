Scattered showers and storms possible today

There has been some patchy fog this morning, but we haven’t seen any rain. However, that could change this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms will be possible today, mainly after 2 PM. Hopefully the rain will hold off for Thunder Over The Sound! While the severe weather risk is low, some storms could produce large hail and a few strong wind gusts. We’ll be in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Some showers and storms will linger tonight, but most of the rain will exit by the sunrise on Sunday. It will be cool, breezy, and dry in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday afternoon will be gorgeous! We’ll warm up near 80, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be warm and sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

