RECAP: Thunderbirds rule the sky at Thunder Over the Sound

The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound will have plenty to see and do. And it's free and open to the public.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Miss out on our broadcast of Thunder Over the Sound? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered!

Before the show kicked off, our own Noah Noble visited Keesler Air Force Base on Saturday morning to get the scoop on a plane display that preceded the main event.

Young, old or anywhere in between, airplanes will always be cool. Keesler Air Force Base knows that.

Afterwards, we watched in awe as 3x U.S. National Aerobatic Champion and National Aviation Hall of Fame Patty Wagstaff flipped, turned and looped so many times, it made us feel dizzy.

3x U.S. National Aerobatic champion and National Aviation Hall of Famer Patty Wagstaff starts things off.

As the Thunderbirds’ performance drew nearer, we were introduced to the six pilots who would make the coast skies their playground.

Before taking to the air, all 6 Thunderbirds introduce themselves.

Finally, our broadcast concluded with the Thunderbirds’ flight. You can watch the entire airshow down below.

Miss out on our broadcast of Thunder Over the Sound? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered!

The group is scheduled to perform once more at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, you can visit the Thunder Over the Sound website here.

