WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Police officer takes ‘huge step forward’ in recovery after being shot in head

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting on April 10.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Quenton Robertson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A police officer in Louisville is continuing his recovery after he was critically injured while responding to a mass shooting earlier this month.

WAVE reports Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards gunfire heard in the downtown area on April 10.

Authorities say five people were killed and eight others were injured that day after 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon started shooting at the Old National Bank.

On Friday, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared that Wilt’s condition has been improving each day, and the medical team is making progress in getting him off machines and equipment.

“He’s even able to open his eyes and look at you, which is a huge step forward. We are proud of his progress and ask for continued prayers to keep his fire going,” the police foundation shared.

Authorities say Wilt remains in critical condition, but he is fighting hard.

According to the police foundation, the next 24 to 36 hours will be critical in determining when Wilt will be off the ventilator and other devices.

“We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the police foundation shared.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs break ground to new hotel
Ocean Springs city leaders break ground on a multi-million dollar hotel
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
KeShawn Belcher, 21, was arrested on Wednesday by OSPD with no incident. He is being charged...
Former Ocean Springs substitute arrested after investigation
Two ribbon cuttings took place in front of the restaurants.
New restaurants open at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.28.23
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday
Gulfport and Biloxi city leaders are coming together to curb panhandling across the Coast.
Gulfport, Biloxi launching ‘Better Way to Give’ campaign
FILE - This booking photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Anurag...
California man guilty of killing 3 teenagers after doorbell prank
We were made aware that allocation totals for MAEP were hundreds of thousands less than what...
School districts raise questions about MAEP allocations from the Department of Education