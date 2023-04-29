WLOX Careers
ONE YEAR LATER: Lookback on the infamous escape of Casey White

Saturday marks one year since Casey White escaped the Lauderdale County Jail.
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - It has been one year since Casey White caught the nation’s attention after escaping the Lauderdale County Jail with the help of Lauderdale County Corrections Officer Vicky White.

FULL DETAILED TIMELINE OF CASEY WHITE ESCAPE

At 9:20 a.m. on April 29, Vicky White removed Casey White from his cell to “take him to a mental health evaluation.” Later in the day, it was noticed that Vicky nor Casey had returned to the jail, that they had not been at the courthouse nor was there a mental health evaluation scheduled.

The U.S. Marshals were contacted and the 11-day search began.

TIMELINE:

April 29: Vicky White helps Casey White escape Lauderdale County Jail.

May 1: U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 in reward money for information on Casey White’s whereabouts and $5,000 in reward money for the whereabouts of Vicky White.

May 2: Warrant issued for the arrest of Vicky White (charged with first-degree permitting or facilitating escape). Vicky and Casey were believed to have been staying in Evansville.

May 3: The 2007 Orange Ford Edge the pair were riding in was located in Tennessee. New video surveillance released by LCSO.

May 4: LCSO Sheriff Rick Singleton confirms Vicky White is no longer a Lauderdale County employee.

May 5: Images of Casey White’s tattoos released.

May 6: Ford Edge found abandoned in Williamson County, Tenn. Confirmed that Vicky White was staying at a Quality Inn in Florence.

May 9: New charges filed against Vicky White for purchasing the Ford Edge. Vicky and Casey were located in Evansville, Indiana, and led a traffic pursuit with Evansville Police. Vicky White dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

May 10: Casey White was returned to Alabama.

On July 6, Casey White was indicted for Vicky White’s death and was officially charged on July 12.

