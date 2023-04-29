Gulfport, Biloxi launching ‘Better Way to Give’ campaign

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport and Biloxi city leaders are coming together to curb panhandling across the Coast. Mayor Billy Hewes and FoFo Gilich have launched the Better Way to Give Program.

You’ve seen them, heard them, and often times dug in your wallet to give money. Panhandlers are swarming corners of South Mississippi.

City leaders are addressing the issue head-on to pin the practice.

“We hear on a weekly basis — or often times a daily basis — of people who have been accosted, approached, or made have felt uncomfortable getting gas or going in and out of a restaurant,” said Mayor Billy Hewes.

Signs will be going up, starting June 1st, showing how you can help. Simply text the number to donate.

The Gulf Coast Foundation and law enforcement will disburse the funds.

“The officer, through a voucher, not an exchange of cash, can buy a meal, a tank of gas, ticket to where they’re going or a hotel room for a couple of nights while we turn them over to non-profits who do work on permanent housing, counseling, and those sorts of things,” said Hewes.

Gilich mentioned how it can be painful to turn a blind eye. Better Way to Give provides the opportunity to give safely.

“This is a way to keep that same emotion to help people and have a reasonable attack and letting everybody help,” said Gilich

Hewes extended an solution to tourist attraction on the Gulf Coast. He also suggests the program to other city mayors if panhandling increases in their area.

“We’re talking to hotel and restaurants where they can participate in the system. We give them a voucher and they provide a meal for these people, “said Hewes.

You can also contact Gulf Coast Community Foundation or United Way of South Mississippi for more ways to get involved.

An awareness and fundraising campaign kick-off concert will be held at the Ground Zero Blues Club on June 1st.

