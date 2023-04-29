WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

3 killed, 1 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; 2 in custody

Three people are dead after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia. (KYW, PHILADELPHIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three people were killed and one was wounded in a shooting at a home in northeast Philadelphia, authorities said.

Lt. John Stanford told reporters that officers called to the residence in the Lawncrest neighborhood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday and found one person shot on the sidewalk, another on the porch and a third victim inside the home. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another 16-year-old male victim arrived in a car at Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Stanford said at least two people were taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Police said the victims were all between 15 and 20 years old. WPVI-TV reported that officials from the School District of Philadelphia confirmed that at least two of the deceased victims were students in the school district, one in the eighth grade and the other in the 11th grade. No identities were immediately released.

Two weeks ago, more than two dozen shots were fired during a gun battle outside the Lawncrest Recreation Center, one bullet entering the window of a day care, WPVI-TV reported.

Stanford acknowledged frustration at the ongoing violence in the city, but said “we can’t lose hope, because if we lose hope then everybody in this city will lose hope.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Ocean Springs say two young girls, ages 12 to 13, are facing 2nd degree arson...
Officials: Two girls, ages 12-13, confess to arson at Ocean Springs park
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of...
Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher
Flamingo Landing, which once was Marina Cantina, is now owned by Creole Cuisine Restaurant...
Flamingo Landing to hold grand opening soon
You can catch Saturday’s fun on WLOX - ABC with our coverage starting at 3 p.m.
Meet the Thunderbirds, who make safety the priority during airshow
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks
FILE - Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and the fifth died at a hospital, the...
Police: 5 people killed in shooting at home north of Houston
Leslie Rojas joins us live from Long Beach where participants in the Pink Heart Fund's Wiggin'...
LIVE: Pink Heart Fund's Wiggin' Out for Cancer Ribbon Walk takes off in Long Beach
Three people are dead after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia. (KYW, PHILADELPHIA POLICE...
3 dead after shooting in Philadelphia