Sheriff says deputies will pick up escaped detainee ‘early next week’

Raynes is no stranger to escaping custody, for he also escaped from the Hinds County Work...
Raynes is no stranger to escaping custody, for he also escaped from the Hinds County Work Center nearly two years ago.(Sheriff Tyree Jones)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An escaped Raymond Detention Center detainee that made his way to Texas will be back in Mississippi next week, says Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

On Friday, Jerry Raynes appeared in Harris County District Court, where he waived his right to extradition back to the Magnolia State.

According to KTRK-TV in Houston, authorities have 14 days to pick him up.

“We’re gonna go get him early next week,” Jones said.

The 51-year-old was one of four detainees that escaped from the Raymond on Sunday.

Raynes is believed to have stolen a public works truck from the county. He then drove that vehicle roughly 400 miles to Silver Springs, a suburb of Houston.

“We do know he stopped at a service station in Lafayette, Louisiana,” he said. “He tried to use a Fuelman card.”

The truck was eventually recovered and on Wednesday, Raynes was spotted in a convenience store in Spring Valley.

He was picked up a day later he was admitted to a hospital at The Heights, KRTK reported.

It was unclear why Raynes needed medical attention.

Raynes previously escaped from the Hinds County Work Center in 2021 and in 2016, he escaped from a holding facility in Jefferson Davis County, according to a report from WDAM.

Two other detainees, Casey Grayson, 32, and Corey Harrison, 32, remain on the loose. Jones does not believe the two went to Texas with Raynes.

Dylan Arrington died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County authorities earlier this week.

Jones previously said Raynes likely would not be going back to Raymond once he returns. However, he still was not sure where the detainee would be housed.

Said Jones, “Still working on that.”

