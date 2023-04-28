Seventh suspect charged in 2021 NYE shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police say another arrest has been made in the 2021 New Year’s Eve shooting that killed four people.

GPD says 28-year-old Bobby Hands was arrested Thursday night. He’s being charged with shooting at a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

Hands was indicted on these charges Friday afternoon, according to Gulfport Police.

Hands is the seventh suspect arrested in connection to the shooting. Other arrests and charges are as follows:

Isavian O’Terry Rayshun Preston, 23 at time of arrest- One count of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Mario Clark, 23 at time of arrest- One count of second degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling

Vincent Jaquan Armstrong, 18 at time of arrest- One count of second degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling

Khalid Williams, 26 at time of arrest- One count of second degree murder, two counts of shooting into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction

Latavion Devon Bland, 20 at time of arrest- One count of second degree murder, one count of shooting into a dwelling and three counts of aggravated assault

Breanna Riley, 23 at time of arrest- One count of hindering the prosecution or apprehension of another for conduct constituting a felony

From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams, Vincent Armstrong, Breanna Riley (Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)

The shooting happened just minutes before 2022 at 11:58 p.m. at a New Year’s Eve party in the 1200 block of Lewis Avenue.

More than 50 shots were fired, leaving three dead and four others injured, said police. Victims were 23-year-old Corey Dubose of D’Iberville, 28-year-old Sedrick McCord of Gulfport and 22-year-old Aubrey Lewis of Bay St. Louis, who died the night of the shooting, and 52-year-old Nathaniel Harris, who died January 2 at the hospital.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

