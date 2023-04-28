WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher

KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of...
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of lustful touching of a child.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News is learning more about the investigation into a substitute teacher accused of inappropriate behavior toward students at Ocean Springs Middle School.

We’ve now confirmed this isn’t the first time a student’s complaint led to 21-year-old KeShawn Belcher being escorted off campus. It happened just a few months ago, when Belcher was working as a substitute at North Gulfport Middle School, which is part of the Harrison County School District.

RELATED: Former Ocean Springs substitute arrested after investigation

School officials confirmed Belcher was working at North Gulfport Middle School on September 2, 2022 and was escorted off campus after a report of alleged inappropriate conduct.

We’ve also learned Belcher worked for the Pascagoula Gautier School District twice this school year as a substitute, in August and September, for a total of five days. The district didn’t have any record of a problem during that time.

RELATED: Former Ocean Springs substitute teacher banned from campuses; OSPD investigating

For now, Belcher is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of lustful touching of a child, but officials say more charges could be on the way.

To report any information, please call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs break ground to new hotel
Ocean Springs city leaders break ground on a multi-million dollar hotel
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
KeShawn Belcher, 21, was arrested on Wednesday by OSPD with no incident. He is being charged...
Former Ocean Springs substitute arrested after investigation
Two ribbon cuttings took place in front of the restaurants.
New restaurants open at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

Latest News

Flamingo Landing, which once was Marina Cantina, is now owned by Creole Cuisine Restaurant...
Flamingo Landing to hold grand opening over this weekend
Ex-Mississippi prison official pleads guilty to excessive force
Joining today is Paul Adams and Lt. Joey Payne from the Biloxi Police Department
Happening May 2: Robert McKeithen Memorial Blood Drive
Left to right: De’Myreon Robinson, Bobbie Dwight Handy
Biloxi PD asking for assistance in two missing person cases