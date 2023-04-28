Ocean Springs Middle not the first school to receive complaints about KeShawn Belcher

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News is learning more about the investigation into a substitute teacher accused of inappropriate behavior toward students at Ocean Springs Middle School.

We’ve now confirmed this isn’t the first time a student’s complaint led to 21-year-old KeShawn Belcher being escorted off campus. It happened just a few months ago, when Belcher was working as a substitute at North Gulfport Middle School, which is part of the Harrison County School District.

School officials confirmed Belcher was working at North Gulfport Middle School on September 2, 2022 and was escorted off campus after a report of alleged inappropriate conduct.

We’ve also learned Belcher worked for the Pascagoula Gautier School District twice this school year as a substitute, in August and September, for a total of five days. The district didn’t have any record of a problem during that time.

For now, Belcher is charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of lustful touching of a child, but officials say more charges could be on the way.

To report any information, please call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

