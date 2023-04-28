Meet the Thunderbirds who make safety the priority during airshow

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Clear skies but plenty of thunder Thursday afternoon as the Thunderbirds roared into Gulfport ahead of Thunder over the Sound.

Too often the focus is on the pilots performing the stunts, but it’s the crew members on the ground in the showline who play a pivotal role making safety their number one priority.

All eyes will be to the skies Saturday and Sunday as the Thunderbirds perform their jaw-dropping maneuvers going upside down with rolls, drops, loops and other stunts flying up to 1,000 miles per hour.

It’s the crew members behind the scenes like Moss Point native Kayla Stennis, who make sure everyone stays safe during the show.

“I was always taught it’s not if a jet goes down, it’s when a jet goes down,” Tech Sergeant Stennis said.

Tech sergeant Stennis is part of the elite group of Thunderbirds; But as an air crew flight equipment tech sergeant, she’s one of four people in charge of keeping safety first.

“We pack the parachutes in the aircraft in the event that they need to eject out,” Tech sergeant Stennis said. “We pack the survival kits as well. We work on the helmets, we inspect those, we work on the oxygen masks, the g-suits, the harnesses that attaches them to the parachute as well.”

Tech sergeant Stennis applied to become part of the elite team in 2019 and was picked up in 2020.

The tragic death of a fellow Thunderbird was the driving force behind her enlistment after the pilot lost consciousness during a high G-force maneuver.

“The mishap that happened in 2018 with Major Del Bagno, after that I was like my time to go to the team because those are the types of things we obviously try to prevent and make sure if that does happen that we have everything they need to eject out of the aircraft,” Tech sergeant Stennis said.

She plays a critical role to make sure everyone in the sky and on the ground stays safe during Thunder over the Sound.

If you can’t make it out to Saturday’s show, don’t worry. Our crews are preparing to bring the show live to your living rooms. You can catch Saturday’s fun on WLOX ABC - with our coverage starting at 3 p.m.

