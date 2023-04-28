WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Kinship Navigator Program helps raise awareness for child abuse prevention

Gulf Coast organizations are continuing their efforts in bringing awareness to child abuse prevention.
By Stephanie Poole and WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast organizations are continuing their efforts in bringing awareness to child abuse prevention.

Catholic Charities’ Kinship Navigator Program kicks off a dual-night informational for families. Their message? See something, say something.

People like LaQuita Brown are dedicated to assisting children placed in harmful situations.

“We work specifically with relatives taking care of children to avoid foster care,” said Brown. “The children have gone through things, and we want to make sure we bring awareness and information and resources.”

The Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services and families of the Gulf Coast joined in the session to discuss ways to identify abuse.

“We shared the statistics that are currently happening in the nation,” Brown added. “We want to do our best that here locally and as many people in our reach, we can share the importance of making sure children can do and have what they need.”

Brown shares how abuse can follow victims from adolescent years into adulthood.

“Prevention is so important — knowing the signs, understanding it’s a role for everybody to look out for those things, and report those viable cases of child abuse.”

To report a case, Brown encourages folks to call the Child Protective Hotline. You can call anonymously.

The organization will host a Family Night on Friday at MGM Park as the Shuckers take on the Mississippi Braves.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeShawn Belcher, 21, was arrested on Wednesday by OSPD with no incident. He is being charged...
Former Ocean Springs substitute arrested after investigation
GPD says one victim is in stable condition, and another is in stable but critical condition.
Two injured in early-morning Gulfport shooting, police say
Tuesday, Gulfport Police arrested 31-year-old Jamaal Jerry Addison and charged him with one...
GPD: Wanted fugitive arrested after hit-and-run, crashing into home
Ocean Springs break ground to new hotel
Ocean Springs city leaders break ground on a multi-million dollar hotel
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.27.23
Quiet Friday; potentially unsettled this weekend
City places dumpsters in each ward
Cleaning up the city, dumpsters located in each Gulfport ward
You can catch Saturday’s fun on WLOX - ABC with our coverage starting at 3 p.m.
Meet the Thunderbirds, who make safety the priority during airshow
Quiet Friday, another storm system impacts South Mississippi this weekend
Quiet Friday, another storm system impacts South Mississippi this weekend