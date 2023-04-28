Kinship Navigator Program helps raise awareness for child abuse prevention

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast organizations are continuing their efforts in bringing awareness to child abuse prevention.

Catholic Charities’ Kinship Navigator Program kicks off a dual-night informational for families. Their message? See something, say something.

People like LaQuita Brown are dedicated to assisting children placed in harmful situations.

“We work specifically with relatives taking care of children to avoid foster care,” said Brown. “The children have gone through things, and we want to make sure we bring awareness and information and resources.”

The Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services and families of the Gulf Coast joined in the session to discuss ways to identify abuse.

“We shared the statistics that are currently happening in the nation,” Brown added. “We want to do our best that here locally and as many people in our reach, we can share the importance of making sure children can do and have what they need.”

Brown shares how abuse can follow victims from adolescent years into adulthood.

“Prevention is so important — knowing the signs, understanding it’s a role for everybody to look out for those things, and report those viable cases of child abuse.”

To report a case, Brown encourages folks to call the Child Protective Hotline. You can call anonymously.

The organization will host a Family Night on Friday at MGM Park as the Shuckers take on the Mississippi Braves.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.