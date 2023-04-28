WLOX Careers
Keesler Air Force Base hosts STEM Expo for thousands of students

The event is part of the 2023 Thunder over the Sound Air and Space Show
The event is part of the 2023 Thunder over the Sound Air and Space Show.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With less than twenty-four hours to go until the Thunderbirds officially descend on the Gulf Coast this weekend, Keesler Air Force base kicked off the festivities Friday with a STEM Expo exclusive to students and cadets a their Biloxi headquarters.

Hundreds of young people from parts of the Gulf Coast, Louisiana, and Alabama visited the base for a unique interactive experience centered around STEM — and, of course, to check out the Thunderbirds ahead of the air show.

“I think it gives great insight to not only honor our service members who have given a bunch to serve their community and their country,” says Emma Zemmit, Hahnville High School Cadet Colonel.

Zemmit says she was inspired by being able to witness women representatives featured at the Thunderbirds panel during the expo.

“Even over the last fifty years so much has changed so to see that transition between male to female, and having both up there means a lot,” she said.

Thunderbirds Technical Sergent, Andrew Burdette was on-hand for the Q&A panel. He shared the many avenues available with the Air Force.

“There’s been thousands and thousands of people that have joined the air force,” said Burdette. “A very small percentage of that has been pilots. There’s a lot that goes into aviation; there’s a lot of support personnel. We have over one hundred and thirty different career fields in the air force. Just understand that opportunities will come.”

The public will be able to check out more performances and interactive experiences at the expo all weekend long at Keesler Air Force Base from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

