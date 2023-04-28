Gulfport alum Derick Hall drafted with 37th pick of 2023 NFL Draft by Seattle Seahawks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLOX) - “With the 37th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks select Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn University,” announced NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday night.

And there it is! The former @Gulfport_FB standout is headed to the Emerald City! https://t.co/tQc3y4tlfX — Blake Brannon (@blake_brannontv) April 28, 2023

The former Gulfport Admiral is now heading to the next level after reaching the conclusion of a successful college career; Hall was named team captain for the Tigers before the start of the 2022 season and went on to earn 1st Team All-SEC honors. He posted 146 tackles and 19.5 sacks during 4 years at Auburn.

Now, the second round pick continues his career with a Seattle team that finished 9-8 and 2nd in the NFC West last year. He joins fellow rookies Devon Witherspoon (CB, Illinois), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio St.) and Zach Charbonnet (RB, UCLA) as Seattle’s lone draft picks through the first two rounds.

The moment a kid from Gulfport achieved his dream.



The #Seahawks select @derick_hall9 with the 37th pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/orI7xyVZZL — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) April 29, 2023

The NFL Draft concludes with rounds 2 and 3 taking place on Friday and rounds 4-7 closing the event out on Saturday starting at 12 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.