Gulfport alum Derick Hall drafted with 37th pick of 2023 NFL Draft by Seattle Seahawks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLOX) - “With the 37th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks select Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn University,” announced NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday night.
The former Gulfport Admiral is now heading to the next level after reaching the conclusion of a successful college career; Hall was named team captain for the Tigers before the start of the 2022 season and went on to earn 1st Team All-SEC honors. He posted 146 tackles and 19.5 sacks during 4 years at Auburn.
Now, the second round pick continues his career with a Seattle team that finished 9-8 and 2nd in the NFC West last year. He joins fellow rookies Devon Witherspoon (CB, Illinois), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio St.) and Zach Charbonnet (RB, UCLA) as Seattle’s lone draft picks through the first two rounds.
The NFL Draft concludes with rounds 2 and 3 taking place on Friday and rounds 4-7 closing the event out on Saturday starting at 12 p.m.
