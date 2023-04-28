WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Gulfport alum Derick Hall drafted with 37th pick of 2023 NFL Draft by Seattle Seahawks

Derick Hall
Derick Hall(Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLOX) - “With the 37th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks select Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn University,” announced NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday night.

The former Gulfport Admiral is now heading to the next level after reaching the conclusion of a successful college career; Hall was named team captain for the Tigers before the start of the 2022 season and went on to earn 1st Team All-SEC honors. He posted 146 tackles and 19.5 sacks during 4 years at Auburn.

Now, the second round pick continues his career with a Seattle team that finished 9-8 and 2nd in the NFC West last year. He joins fellow rookies Devon Witherspoon (CB, Illinois), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio St.) and Zach Charbonnet (RB, UCLA) as Seattle’s lone draft picks through the first two rounds.

The NFL Draft concludes with rounds 2 and 3 taking place on Friday and rounds 4-7 closing the event out on Saturday starting at 12 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs break ground to new hotel
Ocean Springs city leaders break ground on a multi-million dollar hotel
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
KeShawn Belcher, 21, was arrested on Wednesday by OSPD with no incident. He is being charged...
Former Ocean Springs substitute arrested after investigation
Two ribbon cuttings took place in front of the restaurants.
New restaurants open at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

Latest News

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
Saints take Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey at No. 40 overall
Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11) rushes during the first half of an NCAA football game against...
2023 NFL DRAFT: Saints select Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in 1st round (No. 29 overall)
Derick Hall Draft
Derick Hall Draft Night
Mississippi State cornerback, Emmanuel Forbes, showcased his skills in front of 32 NFL scouts...
Commanders take Emmanuel Forbes with 16th pick in NFL draft