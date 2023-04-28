WLOX Careers
Flamingo Landing to hold grand opening over this weekend

Flamingo Landing, which once was Marina Cantina, is now owned by Creole Cuisine Restaurant...
Flamingo Landing, which once was Marina Cantina, is now owned by Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts out of New Orleans. It's the company's first restaurant in Mississippi.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After months of renovations and training, Flamingo Landing will open this weekend.

“We took a little time to meet our neighbors and listen to them,” said Brent Ledet, director of marketing for Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts. “And we took that back and marry that with the things we do best and we’re introducing that here.”

It’s the first time the New Orleans-based company has come into Mississippi, and they wanted to get it right.

“We hope to bring a great, fun experience to Gulfport. And we’ve been really fortunate to be embraced like we have all along the Gulf Coast. It’s been a good experience so far.”

In a nutshell?

“We are relaxation destination,” said Steve Lewy, director of operations.

The best way to show it is with the food — lots of it.

“This is a fun place with scratch food we serve a full menu all day long,” Lewy added.

About 90% of the dishes are exclusive to the Flamingo Landing.

“We’ve got a variety of things,” Lewy said. “So, we have brunch on Saturday and Sunday, bottomless mimosas, five different flavors. As far as the food, we have a lot of Caribbean style, lot of American food, it’s a great mix. It really hits all the buttons.”

The restaurant offers 140 seats on each dining room level, with an additional 35 seats of first-floor outdoor dining leading to a grassy area filled with palm trees, picnic tables and outdoor games.

“We have almost four different rooms with four different feels,” Lewy said. “Upstairs is a little bit more classic and brunch and lunch. Downstairs is a little more fun and excitement. So, we kind of nail all of it.”

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit flamingolandings.com or check out the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.

