Ex-Mississippi prison official pleads guilty to excessive force

(WLOX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former case manager with the Mississippi Department of Corrections has pleaded guilty to using excessive force against an inmate, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Nicole Moore was working at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl on July 11, 2019, when she kicked an inmate in the head even though the inmate was not resisting, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Her actions willfully deprived an inmate of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment, prosecutors said.

“When corrections officials working inside jails and prisons violently assault inmates held in their custody, they will be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Moore, who entered the plea Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee, faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing is set for July 25.

