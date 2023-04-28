Cleaning up the city, dumpsters located in each Gulfport ward
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport is taking action to stop illegal dumping.
The city is putting new dumpsters in every ward for the next two weeks. They’re free to use for people with debris, boxes, and other miscellaneous waste. Hazardous waste like paint will not be accepted.
Dumpsters can be located in the following locations:
- Ward 1: Gaston Point Community Center, Mills Avenue, Villa Del Ray Store, 34th Street & 39th Avenue
- Ward 2: Westside Community Center, Hwy 90 & 41st Avenue, Fire Station, Cowan Road South of RR Tracks
- Ward 3: Magnolia Grove Community Center, on 26th Street, Baseball Field at Ohio Avenue & Holly Circle
- Ward 4: City Public Works Building, 4050 Hewes Avenue, Handsboro Community Center on Switzer Road
- Ward 5: Orange Grove Community Center, Dedeaux Road, Old Lorraine Road @ Creel Circle
- Ward 6: Entrance to Pine Hills Subdivision, Dedeaux Road & Pine, Fire Station @ Three Rivers Road
- Ward 7: Lyman Community Center, Highway 49 & Touriel Road, Old Hwy 49 @ Orange Grove Road
