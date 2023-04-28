Cleaning up the city, dumpsters located in each Gulfport ward

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport is taking action to stop illegal dumping.

The city is putting new dumpsters in every ward for the next two weeks. They’re free to use for people with debris, boxes, and other miscellaneous waste. Hazardous waste like paint will not be accepted.

Dumpsters can be located in the following locations:

Ward 1: Gaston Point Community Center, Mills Avenue, Villa Del Ray Store, 34th Street & 39th Avenue

Ward 2: Westside Community Center, Hwy 90 & 41st Avenue, Fire Station, Cowan Road South of RR Tracks

Ward 3: Magnolia Grove Community Center, on 26th Street, Baseball Field at Ohio Avenue & Holly Circle

Ward 4: City Public Works Building, 4050 Hewes Avenue, Handsboro Community Center on Switzer Road

Ward 5: Orange Grove Community Center, Dedeaux Road, Old Lorraine Road @ Creel Circle

Ward 6: Entrance to Pine Hills Subdivision, Dedeaux Road & Pine, Fire Station @ Three Rivers Road

Ward 7: Lyman Community Center, Highway 49 & Touriel Road, Old Hwy 49 @ Orange Grove Road

