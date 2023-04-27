Thursday’s Forecast

Good morning everyone. We’re looking at some wet weather today. You should expect downpours throughout the day, especially this morning, with the potential for some flooding rain and damaging thunderstorms. So, make sure to grab your rain gear before heading out the door. Highs will be in the 70s, so it won’t be too chilly out there. The chance of rain is quite high, ranging from 70% to 90%. But, let’s look on the bright side, we definitely need the rain to help with the dry conditions we’ve been experiencing lately.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.