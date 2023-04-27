WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission

Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee concerning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rep. Jamie Raskin announced on Thursday that his cancer is in remission.

In December, the Maryland Democrat said he had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he called “serious but curable.”

Raskin underwent chemotherapy, and says he has a 90% chance of not relapsing.

The congressman is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

He previously served on the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeShawn Belcher, 21, was arrested on Wednesday by OSPD with no incident. He is being charged...
Former Ocean Springs substitute arrested after investigation
GPD says one victim is in stable condition, and another is in stable but critical condition.
Two injured in early-morning Gulfport shooting, police say
Tuesday, Gulfport Police arrested 31-year-old Jamaal Jerry Addison and charged him with one...
GPD: Wanted fugitive arrested after hit-and-run, crashing into home
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Court documents reveal extent of abuse to Gulfport 5-year-old

Latest News

It's been one year since a two-city shooting spree left four people dead and the lives of their...
Wife of Gulfport man killed in shooting spree still grieving a year later
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
A woman accusing former president Donald Trump of rape testifies: "He raped me whether I...
E. Jean Carroll is cross-examined in Trump rape trial
This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was...
Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40
The Guinness World Record holder of the world's largest afro is a woman who has held the honor...
Woman holds record for world’s largest afro for the 4th time