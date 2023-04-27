WLOX Careers
PHOTO FLASHBACK: Thuderbird fan shares pics of 1957 Biloxi air show

By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s a lot of excitement building as South Mississippi prepares to welcome the Thunderbirds for their Thunder Over the Sound air show April 29-30. But it’s far from the first time the Air Force’s premier air demonstration team has flown over the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

You may have attended the Thunder Over the Sound air show in Biloxi a few years back in 2019. But how many of you remember the Thunderbirds’ 1957 air show in Biloxi?

Les Phillips was there. In fact, he vividly remembers skipping school on Wednesday, April 10, 1957 and driving 150 miles to the coast to see the Thunderbirds flying their F-100 jets. (The Thunderbirds operated the F-100C from 1956 until 1964.)

Phillips shared his treasured photos of that memorable trip with WLOX. (We’ve posted each of them below.) One picture gives an amazing view from above showing the Thunderbirds F-100s soaring over the beach in Biloxi.

“It was taken by an RF-84F reconnaissance jet from the Mississippi Air National Guard’s 153rd TAC RECON SQ at Key Field in Meridian,” Phillips told WLOX. “I was in that Air Guard unit in 1957 and saved a copy of the photo.”

Phillips said he plans to make the drive to Biloxi once again on Saturday to see the Thunderbirds flying their F-16 jets.

If you’re also planning to attend, be sure to check out our list of what you need to know before the show. There’s information on where to park, what you can bring on base, where boats are allowed, a map of the optimal viewing area, and the full Thunder Over The Sound air show schedule: https://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/2023/04/19/what-know-ahead-thunder-over-sound/

The Air Force Thunderbirds prepare for an air show over Biloxi Beach in 1957.
The Air Force Thunderbirds prepare for an air show over Biloxi Beach in 1957.(Les Phillips)
Air Force Thunderbirds F-100 jets lined up before a 1957 air show in Biloxi.
Air Force Thunderbirds F-100 jets lined up before a 1957 air show in Biloxi.(Les Phillips)
The Air Force Thunderbirds prepare for an air show over Biloxi Beach in 1957.
The Air Force Thunderbirds prepare for an air show over Biloxi Beach in 1957.(Les Phillips)
The Air Force Thunderbirds prepare for an air show over Biloxi Beach in 1957.
The Air Force Thunderbirds prepare for an air show over Biloxi Beach in 1957.(Les Phillips)
The Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Biloxi Beach in 1957. This photo taken by an RF-84F...
The Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Biloxi Beach in 1957. This photo taken by an RF-84F reconnaissance jet from the Mississippi Air National Guard’s 153rd TAC RECON SQ at Key Field in Meridian.(Les Phillips)
Air Force Thunderbirds F-100 jets lined up before a 1957 air show in Biloxi.
Air Force Thunderbirds F-100 jets lined up before a 1957 air show in Biloxi.(Les Phillips)

