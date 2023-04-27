Ocean Springs city leaders break ground on a multi-million dollar hotel

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar project is underway in the City of Discovery. The long-awaited hotel construction will soon begin on Government Street.

A new tourist attraction will be planted in the heart of Ocean Springs.

The downtown strip welcomes shops small and large. In 2024, visitors can book their stay in a new $32 million hotel.

“We’ll like to think we’re extending downtown and bringing it further to the east,” said Jim Hardin, developer of the property.

Developers Hardin and John Oropesa acquired the property just five years ago. It’s been tunnel vision since to get the operation up and running.

“This all started when Jackson County actioned off the Swingster property,” Hardin said. “In 2018, John and I were fortunate enough to be high-bidders on the property. What we’re doing out here today meets that vision. With the help of Mississippi Development Authority and the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund, we were able to qualify for two grants.”

Amenities come with all the bells and whistles.

“A 32-room hotel, food hall, condominiums, and 800 square feet of retail,” Hardin said.

The largest feature of the design includes a 250-lot parking garage.

Mayor Kenny Holloway said finding a place to park your vehicle has been a growing nightmare for residents.

“Part of it will be dedicated to the hotel and the rest of it will be open to the public. It’s a good location for the hotel and restaurants and bars and stuff downtown,” Holloway said.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann highlighted more funding from the state capital to help revitalize the Gulf Coast.

“The Gulf Coast is on fire. This year the legislature appropriated $200 million to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Spur another project and you’re going to see growth another 5-10 years out,” Hosemann said.

The contractors with Orocon Construction will begin in the coming weeks.

It’s expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

