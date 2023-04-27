New restaurants open at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - You can now enjoy a beer, eat a cheeseburger, or grab a coffee before flying out at Gulfport airport.

Executive Director Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Clay Williams said they want to provide customers with a variety of restaurant choices.

“We want to ensure the people that are flying to and from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport have a variety of dining choices. We want to make sure that these are indicative of this area. We want something local,” Williams said.

The airport teamed up with company Faber to bring Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, Our Coffee Connection, and Sonic.

Vice President of Operations Patrick Miller said the airport brings in international guests year-round, which is good for business.

“The Sonic is, we noticed, was very prominent in the area as well as the states surrounding. Chandeleur, we wanted a local entity that we could command and people were familiar with,” Miller said.

The project was worked on for months. This is the first year Faber has worked with the airport to bring a variety of eateries.

“Travel is going up, and we look at all properties and airports. If you look at the beaches, it is one of the top 25 in the country. If you look at the military presence that is here is a big part of the business community as well as gambling, people fly from all over,” Miller said.

The three restaurants are now open for business.

