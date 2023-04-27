Long Beach Mayor addresses cancer diagnosis and his future

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - George Bass knows all about fighting. Before being elected Mayor, he served the Long Beach Fire Department for 35 years. Now, instead of fighting fires, he’s facing the fight of his life.

“I’m dealing with non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma,” Bass said.

Bass shared the news on his Facebook page over the weekend. He said he was caught by total surprise — he only went to the doctor for what he thought was a hernia.

“My doctor David LaRosa found out and said, ‘I think it might be cancer.’ It scared me to death, but I said we’ve got to face it, find out what it is and we’ll take it one day at a time.”

Earlier this week Bass had a port put in and he’s awaiting his first chemo treatment. Even with the treatments ahead, he’s still planning to lead his city.

“There will be days after a treatment I may be out for a couple of days. Then I’ll get back up going again, and I’ll be back in the office to do the job that the citizens have elected me to do. I just want the citizens to know that I’m going to continue doing that job.”

Bass wants others to take a lesson from his story.

“If you have something or suspect something, go to your doctor,” Bass said.

While he does expect an unknown and potentially difficult road ahead, Bass is optimistic for his future.

“When [the doctor] told me I had cancer, I walked out of his office saying, ‘God you’ve got this. You’re going to heal me whether you speak the word into my body or send me to the doctors and the right medicines, and I’m going to be here as your patient.’”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, 7 out of every 2,000 people are diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, the same condition Bass has. It’s most common in senior citizens.

Around 90% of patients diagnosed with the illness are still alive 5 years later.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.