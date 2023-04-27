WLOX Careers
‘It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen’; golf ball-sized hail pummels Jackson County, Mississippi

By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Storms sweeping across Southern Mississippi Thursday morning brought golf ball-sized hail to some areas.

In Jackson County, folks say it’s rare to see hail of this magnitude.

Renee Thigpen is one woman who says she’s never seen anything like this before. She says she was relaxing at home when all of a sudden, she heard a loud banging.

“All of a sudden, you hear it hit the top of the roof and then it’s hitting the metal things of the roof and it’s loud- I can’t imagine how loud it is for people who have tin on their roofs,” she said.

Thigpen says the golf ball-sized hail was unbelievable.

“We’ve lived here about 30 years and we have never since I can remember- we’ve seen hail before but never this large and never so much of it. Within a matter of minutes, it completely covered the yard,” she added.

In the pictures and videos she provided to FOX10, you can see hail blanketing her backyard and bouncing around like popcorn in her pool.

“It looked like snow all over the yard about it- and the thing about it is with hail falling and it being so high up and so cold, after the hail stopped, steam started rising up. My neighbors house across the street- it was hard to see, it was almost like a fog. It was amazing and the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” she explained.

Thigpen says her friends and family also couldn’t believe their eyes.

“We all were sending pictures and sending videos to each other to see if everybody was okay and what was going on at their houses,” she said.

Thankfully, Thigpen’s home only suffered minor damages from a broken bird feeder, to torn window screens, wilted plants, and debris in her backyard.

“Other people have shared that there were damage to their cars because of it. They had dents and pings all over their cars because it was that hard, that quick and that heavy,” she added.

Thigpen says even her 91-year-old mother, who lives next door to her, says she hasn’t seen hail like this in at least 30 years.

Meanwhile, she says this is a day she’ll remember for the rest of her life.

“It’s something we’ll be talking about and sharing pictures of for awhile.”

