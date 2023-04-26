Wednesday’s Forecast

Happy Wednesday! Hopefully it’s going to be a fantastic day since we’re expecting the skies to clear up and make way for mostly sunny conditions into the day. Although there’s a chance of showers, don’t let that ruin your plans as the chance of rain is only around 10% to 30%. The temperature will peak in the upper 70s to mid 80s so a nice and warm afternoon in South Mississippi which makes it decent for outdoor activities. Don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses, and make the most of the day! It’ll turn rainier and stormier tomorrow as a system moves in from the west. The latest futurecast brings downpours & possibly strong t-storms from late tomorrow morning into the afternoon.

