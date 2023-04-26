WLOX Careers
Two injured in early-morning Gulfport shooting, police say

GPD says one victim is in stable condition, and another is in stable but critical condition.
GPD says one victim is in stable condition, and another is in stable but critical condition.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police say two people are in the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

GPD says one victim is in stable condition, and another is in stable but critical condition.

Officers responded to a complaint of discharging a firearm in the 100 block of Carnes Street at around 2:28 a.m.

As officers were canvasing the area, they were notified by a local hospital two victims arrived by personal vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police are still actively investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

