Two injured in early-morning Gulfport shooting, police say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police say two people are in the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

GPD says one victim is in stable condition, and another is in stable but critical condition.

Officers responded to a complaint of discharging a firearm in the 100 block of Carnes Street at around 2:28 a.m.

As officers were canvasing the area, they were notified by a local hospital two victims arrived by personal vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police are still actively investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.