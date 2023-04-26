Store employee assaulted with shopping cart, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected shoplifter at a Mobile grocery store assaulted an employee with a shopping cart Monday evening, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Cell phone video showed the suspect hitting a man with what looks like a cane, even breaking it on his head. Then, he walks out of the store empty-handed.

Officers were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1970 S. University Blvd., around 7:15 p.m. Monday about a robbery report.

According to police, a male suspect had entered the store and tried to leave without paying for merchandise. A male employee who tried to stop the suspect was reportedly assaulted with a shopping cart. A customer who tried to intervene was also assaulted, police said.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation continues, police said.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, reach out. Police say he will be charged with robbery and assault.

