Residents, nonprofit disagree on proposed location of food pantry

While both sides agree feeding those in need is necessary, neighbors said they should choose a different area.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An area food pantry is looking to relocate to a different area in Biloxi.

Loaves and Fishes wants its pantry on Judge Sekul Avenue to continue its mission of feeding the community.

Residents in that neighborhood, however, expressed their concerns with the proposal to the council.

While both sides agree feeding those in need is necessary, neighbors said they should choose a different area.

”We want to continue our partnership with the city to serve this group of people,” said a representative of Loaves and Fishes. “We know if we feed them, they are calm and treat others with respect, but if we do not feed them then trouble occurs because they’re desperate and hopeless.”

“The location is completely inappropriate,” said one neighbor. “This is a neighborhood and we’re trying to have a safe neighborhood.”

The council voted to table the proposal and will revisit the issue at their next meeting in May.

