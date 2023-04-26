Renew Our Rivers campaign kicks off at Deer Island

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Deer Island is the site for the first of several Renew Our Rivers cleanup campaigns with Mississippi Power. The utility’s been doing this since 2005, and during that time, volunteers have picked up more than 400 tons of debris through their 23 county service territory.

“Today is just about beautification, but it’s also about teamwork and teaching people about conservation, litter, and how important it is to be good stewards of our environment,” said Michael Harvey, director of environmental affairs at Mississippi Power. “This is the 12th time we’ve done the cleanup at Deer Island, and we’ve collected 20 tons of debris from here alone.”

They’ve teamed with volunteers from local casinos to rid the island of trash and debris.

“At the Beau Rivage, we bring in a lot of out-of-town guests, so it’s important to make a good first impression and to welcome them and let them know how beautiful this Coast is,” said Elisabeth Naff with the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

Some volunteers found things like car headlights, PVC pipe and used chairs. You never know what you’ll find. In the past, they’ve discovered kitchen appliances.

“The more we get out here and get involved with these events, the more awareness there is about litter. Just to be able to get out here today and spread the word about how important it is to address litter, but also the importance of protecting our natural resources here,” Harvey added.

