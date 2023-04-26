Ohr-O’Keefe Museum hosts morning foraging expedition

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mad Potter’s Garden Club invited the public out Wednesday morning for a foraging expedition at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art.

The group sampled food and drink grown right from the community garden.

In addition to fresh cornbread and collard greens, elderberry juice was prepared and served.

Those visiting learned about things you can -and cannot- eat from your own backyard.

Plant expert Mark La Salle also taught guests about native Mississippi plants that have made their way into Creole and Cajun cuisine.

“We call it a foraging garden because we’re highlighting some of the native plants that were used by Native Americans that occupied this site several hundred years ago and that we really need to reconnect to it,” he told WLOX. “A lot of these things are out and about in the world, but you forget that they’re there.”

La Salle points to plants like sassafras, which can be made into filé for filé gumbo, wax myrtle that can be used as an insecticide or a pot herb, as well as redbay, which is bay leaf, and more.

The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum is also hosting a Crafts and Drafts event on Friday sponsored by Chandelier Island Brewing.

The group aims to bring together art crafts, beer and Korean-Cajun fusion food for the public from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.