OAK TREE CUT: Architect claims site plan for Hotel Whiskey Long Beach development is incomplete

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach’s Growth and Beautification group held a press conference on Tuesday in front of the large tree stump remaining on Jeff Davis Avenue.

Following a months-long battle, the historic live oak tree was cut down Saturday morning for a Hotel Whiskey development.

“Philip Shaw, architect, advises that the site plan submitted was incomplete,” Growth and Beautification President Lucius “Lou” Marks said in his speech.

Marks was joined by architect Philip Shaw and attorney Michael Prestia.

The group claimed the site plan submitted for the tree removal permit lacked an official seal, signature and date from the person responsible for the design.

“Therefore, the drawing is just a work in progress, not a final site plan,” Marks said. “All cities require a final drawing before approval of any kind can be given, otherwise work in progress is subject to change.”

Despite city leaders approving the permit, the team pointed out several other items that were also missing from the document they say were required, like:

The distance between the property line and the edges of the building

The exact dimensions of the building

The spread (or the outside limit) of the tree

Sufficient information determining the tree interfered with the hotel development

Evidence of the hardship it would cause if it were not removed

“There was no basis to determine whether the oak tree would interfere with the development,” Prestia concluded.

The group also claims the city did not perform its due diligence by connecting with Hotel Whiskey Long Beach developers.

Instead, the Mississippi Secretary of State lists the real estate broker, Sarah Renken.

She has not agreed to speak with WLOX about the matter.

“It was a rushed judgment on cutting the tree down,” architect Philip Shaw told WLOX. “They had in their mind that that was the only way that they could do it, and they never really explored options that could save the tree.”

Following many attempts to connect, Long Beach Mayor Pro Tempore Donald Frazer declined to comment again on Tuesday.

However, the Mayor’s Facebook page lists the steps city leaders took in the removal process.

According to the post:

They approved the tree to be cut down last December without the development plans in front of them.

Those plans were received and approved this month.

The permit was paid for and issued last Friday, leading to its ultimate removal the following morning on Earth Day.

“I think everyone needs to be aware of what’s transpired here and how it was handled, and that needs to change,” Marks said. “We need to make changes here on that, as well as raising the bar for the people that we have come in here. We need to work hard to find businesses and developers who will come in and work with us to maintain the beauty of what we have here.”

WLOX reached out to Hotel Whiskey owners who have not returned our calls.

