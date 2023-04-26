WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

OAK TREE CUT: Architect claims site plan for Hotel Whiskey Long Beach development is incomplete

Following a months-long battle, the historic live oak tree was cut down Saturday morning for a Hotel Whiskey development.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach’s Growth and Beautification group held a press conference on Tuesday in front of the large tree stump remaining on Jeff Davis Avenue.

Following a months-long battle, the historic live oak tree was cut down Saturday morning for a Hotel Whiskey development.

“Philip Shaw, architect, advises that the site plan submitted was incomplete,” Growth and Beautification President Lucius “Lou” Marks said in his speech.

Marks was joined by architect Philip Shaw and attorney Michael Prestia.

The group claimed the site plan submitted for the tree removal permit lacked an official seal, signature and date from the person responsible for the design.

“Therefore, the drawing is just a work in progress, not a final site plan,” Marks said. “All cities require a final drawing before approval of any kind can be given, otherwise work in progress is subject to change.”

Despite city leaders approving the permit, the team pointed out several other items that were also missing from the document they say were required, like:

  • The distance between the property line and the edges of the building
  • The exact dimensions of the building
  • The spread (or the outside limit) of the tree
  • Sufficient information determining the tree interfered with the hotel development
  • Evidence of the hardship it would cause if it were not removed

“There was no basis to determine whether the oak tree would interfere with the development,” Prestia concluded.

The group also claims the city did not perform its due diligence by connecting with Hotel Whiskey Long Beach developers.

Instead, the Mississippi Secretary of State lists the real estate broker, Sarah Renken.

She has not agreed to speak with WLOX about the matter.

“It was a rushed judgment on cutting the tree down,” architect Philip Shaw told WLOX. “They had in their mind that that was the only way that they could do it, and they never really explored options that could save the tree.”

Following many attempts to connect, Long Beach Mayor Pro Tempore Donald Frazer declined to comment again on Tuesday.

However, the Mayor’s Facebook page lists the steps city leaders took in the removal process.

According to the post:

  • They approved the tree to be cut down last December without the development plans in front of them.
  • Those plans were received and approved this month.
  • The permit was paid for and issued last Friday, leading to its ultimate removal the following morning on Earth Day.

“I think everyone needs to be aware of what’s transpired here and how it was handled, and that needs to change,” Marks said. “We need to make changes here on that, as well as raising the bar for the people that we have come in here. We need to work hard to find businesses and developers who will come in and work with us to maintain the beauty of what we have here.”

WLOX reached out to Hotel Whiskey owners who have not returned our calls.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 22-year-old Steven Nall from...
Victim in fatal Jackson County boating accident identified
Police are still looking for a shooter suspect.
What residents are saying one week after violent Spring Break weekend
Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Gulfport family mourns loss of 5-year-old, Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
46-year-old John David Cole was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an...
Biloxi man sentenced 20 years for fatal Jackson Co. hit-and-run

Latest News

As witnesses to this fatal disaster, teens are able to experience what one wrong decision...
West Harrison High creates mock tragedy as cautionary tale ahead of prom
The new food pantry plans to provide non-perishable food supplies. This is one of many outreach...
Gulfport church opens food pantry to help those in need
During the ceremony, attendees lit candles in remembrance of victims and as a show of strength...
Ceremony honors lost loved ones during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
The new food pantry plans to provide non-perishable food supplies. This is one of many outreach...
Gulfport church opens food pantry to help those in need