Group helps engage, entertain students ahead of test time

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at St. Martin North Elementary School were called to an assembly Wednesday for one unique learning experience.

Motivational speaker Jeromē Bartlett ran the show, along with his sidekick, the Funkey Munkey.

Together, they worked to engage and entertain the students with dance music, humorous skits, games and illustrations to help them learn and remember important concepts.

It’s a character-building and educational entertainment program for children called Higher Impact Entertainment.

The group visits St. Martin North once a year ahead of test time.

“Students love him,” principal Lisa Suarez told WLOX. “He comes in. He encourages them to do their best on a test: and not just on a test day but every day with good character building, good study skills and kindness and just great characteristics that we would want all of our students to have.”

Higher Impact Entertainment is based in San Antonio, Texas.

For more than a decade, the group has brought its learning exercises to schools all over the country.

