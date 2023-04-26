GPD: Wanted fugitive arrested after hit-and-run, crashing into home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man has been arrested after police say he hit a pedestrian, fled the scene and eventually crashed into a home as he was fleeing.

Tuesday, Gulfport Police arrested 31-year-old Jamaal Jerry Addison and charged him with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.

Tuesday around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a vehicular crash in the area of 25th Avenue and 20th Street. When they arrived, they found a victim lying in the roadway.

Multiple witnesses on scene described the suspect vehicle to the officers.

Police say during the investigation, detectives learned Addison was traveling south on Highway 49 when he hit the victim, who was on foot, with his vehicle and fled the scene. As he was fleeing, he later crashed into a residence in the 1800 block of 38th Avenue.

Officers located Addison and arrested him without incident. He was a wanted fugitive from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for armed robbery.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries from the incident.

After being interviewed and processed, Addison was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

