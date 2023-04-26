WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Fake doctor treated thousands without medical license, prosecutors say

The suspect faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification. (KCAL, KCBS, LA COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles man has been accused of falsely claiming to be a doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of people, offering treatment for serious medical conditions including cancer, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday. Available records did not list an attorney who could speak on the 44-year-old’s behalf.

Gevorkian owns and operates Pathways Medical in the North Hollywood neighborhood. The clinic conducts blood tests and offers treatment for conditions including cancer and viral infections, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification,...
Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.(Source: LA County District Attorney, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

His arrest came after an undercover investigator received a consultation last November during which Gevorkian failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition, the DA’s statement said.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Gevorkian was ordered to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 22-year-old Steven Nall from...
Victim in fatal Jackson County boating accident identified
Police are still looking for a shooter suspect.
What residents are saying one week after violent Spring Break weekend
Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Gulfport family mourns loss of 5-year-old, Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
46-year-old John David Cole was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an...
Biloxi man sentenced 20 years for fatal Jackson Co. hit-and-run

Latest News

The suspect faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification.
Man accused of impersonating doctor, treating thousands without license
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Japanese company: ‘High probability’ lander crashed on moon
Loaves and Fishes is looking to relocate to a new location on Judge Sekul Avenue in Biloxi.
Residents, nonprofit disagree on proposed location of food pantry
Experts remind boaters of safety while out on the water
Experts give boaters safety tips while out on the water