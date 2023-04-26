Court documents reveal extent of abuse to Gulfport 5-year-old

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details are being revealed surrounding the death of a Gulfport 5-year-old and the arrests of two adults in his life.

Denzel Jamal Blakely and Lachelle Renae Washington were arrested last week. Blakely faces a capital murder charge, and Washington is held on a charge of child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm.

According to newly released court documents, 5-year-old Edward King Lamptey Jr. suffered multiple injuries before his death, including internal bleeding, a fractured rib and lacerations to his liver, right adrenal gland and left kidney.

Gulfport family mourns loss of 5-year-old, Edward King Lamptey Jr.

According to court documents, Blakely said Lamptey had complained of stomach pain on April 13, but told the child he would take him to the hospital when he could arrange transportation. The next morning when Washinton when to get her kids ready for school, she found Lamptey unresponsive and cold to the touch. He was later pronounced dead at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.

Later, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer determined Lamptey died of blunt force trauma and the case was determined to be a homicide.

While police interviewed Blakely and Washinton, Washinton said Lamptey had spit on the floor of his sister’s room, so Blakely disciplined him by slapping the child in the stomach multiple times. Blakely told police that each time he hit Lamptey, the next strike was harder.

Washinton also told authorities that as Lamptey was complaining of stomach pains, he began to cough up and vomit a brown-red substance with mucous. Blakely said due to disorientation from the stomach hits, Lamptey fell in the bathroom and possibly hit his head.

Washington admitted she should have provided medical attention to the child, but Blakely told her not to contact medical personnel.

Two other children in the home told authorities they also saw Blakely hit Lamptey and saw blood in the room where Lamptey was found.

Blakely is held with no bond at the Harrison County jail.

Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old

On April 29, family and friends will hold a balloon release memorial at Jones Park starting at 4 p.m.

Lamptey’s body was taken to Texas for funeral services.

