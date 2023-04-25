Tuesday’s Forecast

Good Tuesday morning, everyone! It’s looking partly cloudy with just a slight chance for showers. So, don’t cancel your plans for that perfect date you’ve been planning! The high temperature will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s, and we’ll have a gentle breeze from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 20% or less, so I’d say the odds are in your favor for a fantastic day!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.