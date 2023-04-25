WLOX Careers
More sunshine expected today

Not much rain today or tomorrow. Rain likely by Thursday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looks like we’re in for another nice day! Some cloud cover will break apart, and we’ll see more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. While a few showers can’t be ruled out, most of us will stay dry. We’ll cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a little more humid, and it’s going to be another warm day with highs near 80. A few showers will be possible, but many of us won’t see any rain. However, we have a pretty good chance for showers and storms by Thursday afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday will be drier with only a few showers lingering. Highs will be around 80. A front may bring a few more showers and storms by Saturday afternoon and evening. Fingers crossed they won’t impact Thunder Over The Sound! Highs will be in the low 80s. After the front passes, we’ll dry out by Sunday. It’ll be a little cooler and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

