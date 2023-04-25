WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Holly Brand competes in NBC’s The Voice knockout round

Coach Kelly Clarkson called her a competitor.
THE VOICE -- "The Knockouts Part 2" Episode 2312 -- Pictured: (l-r) Holly Brand, Rachel...
THE VOICE -- "The Knockouts Part 2" Episode 2312 -- Pictured: (l-r) Holly Brand, Rachel Christine -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)(NBC, Holly Brand Facebook page)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a big night for one of Meridian’s own on a nationally televised singing competition Monday night.

Holly Brand put her own spin on a Patsy Cline song, ‘Blue Moon of Kentucky’, on the NBC singing competition, The Voice.

Coach Kelly Clarkson called her a competitor.

Brand started the piece a cappella with a big finish and incredible range in what was called the knockout round. Brand won the battle.

She competed against Rachel Christine who performed ‘Rhiannon’ by Stevie Nicks.

Blake Shelton ‘stole’ Rachel after Rachel’s loss to Brand.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 22-year-old Steven Nall from...
Victim in fatal Jackson County boating accident identified
Police are still looking for a shooter suspect.
What residents are saying one week after violent Spring Break weekend
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
Congratulations to Mark Fayard of Biloxi, who is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast...
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…
46-year-old John David Cole was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an...
Biloxi man sentenced 20 years for fatal Jackson Co. hit-and-run

Latest News

Today's forecast!
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Gulfport family mourns loss of 5-year-old, Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Dragon Boat Festival allows United Way Mississippi to fund local nonprofit organizations in...
Dragon Boat Festival allows funding for local nonprofits
Two lawsuits now pending, both challenging controversial House Bill 1020