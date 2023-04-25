Holly Brand competes in NBC’s The Voice knockout round

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a big night for one of Meridian’s own on a nationally televised singing competition Monday night.

Holly Brand put her own spin on a Patsy Cline song, ‘Blue Moon of Kentucky’, on the NBC singing competition, The Voice.

Coach Kelly Clarkson called her a competitor.

Brand started the piece a cappella with a big finish and incredible range in what was called the knockout round. Brand won the battle.

She competed against Rachel Christine who performed ‘Rhiannon’ by Stevie Nicks.

Blake Shelton ‘stole’ Rachel after Rachel’s loss to Brand.

