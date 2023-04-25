WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Gulfport church opens food pantry to help those in need

The new food pantry plans to provide non-perishable food supplies. This is one of many outreach programs the church is involved in.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Church members at Handsboro Baptist Church in Gulfport began their food pantry ministry on Tuesday. It’s part of an outreach program to meet the needs of the unfortunate, and business is already picking up.

Shatare Johnson was one of the pantry’s first clients. She said she’s raising four children on her own and is struggling to make ends meet.

“I’m just trying to get through one day at a time,” Johnson said. “I’ll go to bed hungry to make sure my kids have something to eat. As long as I know that my kids have something to eat then I’m ok.”

She said she’s grateful the church decided to step up and show God’s love in such a meaningful way.

“God allowed me to see another day,” she said. “He blessed me to come down and get some food for my family, and stuff like that, it’s really a blessing.”

Members said they decided to open the pantry at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic to help people get back on their feet.

The new food pantry plans to provide non-perishable food supplies. This is one of many outreach programs the church is involved in.

Joyce Wilson, the pantry’s director, said she and other volunteers will welcome the community with open arms in the years to come.

“Our hearts are in the right place,” Wilson said. “We’re hoping the people that need our services contact us, come by and show up and we’ll be glad to serve them.”

Johnson said this new ministry gives her hope for the future.

“You know everybody needs help,” she said. “It will put food on a lot of people’s tables. It will be a blessing for a lot of people.”

The food pantry will be opened every fourth Tuesday of the month.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 22-year-old Steven Nall from...
Victim in fatal Jackson County boating accident identified
Police are still looking for a shooter suspect.
What residents are saying one week after violent Spring Break weekend
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Gulfport family mourns loss of 5-year-old, Edward King Lamptey Jr.
46-year-old John David Cole was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an...
Biloxi man sentenced 20 years for fatal Jackson Co. hit-and-run

Latest News

As witnesses to this fatal disaster, teens are able to experience what one wrong decision...
West Harrison High creates mock tragedy as cautionary tale ahead of prom
During the ceremony, attendees lit candles in remembrance of victims and as a show of strength...
Ceremony honors lost loved ones during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
The new food pantry plans to provide non-perishable food supplies. This is one of many outreach...
Gulfport church opens food pantry to help those in need
During the ceremony, attendees lit candles in remembrance of victims and as a show of strength...
Ceremony honors lost loved ones during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week