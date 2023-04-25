Gulfport church opens food pantry to help those in need

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Church members at Handsboro Baptist Church in Gulfport began their food pantry ministry on Tuesday. It’s part of an outreach program to meet the needs of the unfortunate, and business is already picking up.

Shatare Johnson was one of the pantry’s first clients. She said she’s raising four children on her own and is struggling to make ends meet.

“I’m just trying to get through one day at a time,” Johnson said. “I’ll go to bed hungry to make sure my kids have something to eat. As long as I know that my kids have something to eat then I’m ok.”

She said she’s grateful the church decided to step up and show God’s love in such a meaningful way.

“God allowed me to see another day,” she said. “He blessed me to come down and get some food for my family, and stuff like that, it’s really a blessing.”

Members said they decided to open the pantry at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic to help people get back on their feet.

The new food pantry plans to provide non-perishable food supplies. This is one of many outreach programs the church is involved in.

Joyce Wilson, the pantry’s director, said she and other volunteers will welcome the community with open arms in the years to come.

“Our hearts are in the right place,” Wilson said. “We’re hoping the people that need our services contact us, come by and show up and we’ll be glad to serve them.”

Johnson said this new ministry gives her hope for the future.

“You know everybody needs help,” she said. “It will put food on a lot of people’s tables. It will be a blessing for a lot of people.”

The food pantry will be opened every fourth Tuesday of the month.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.