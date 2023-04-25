WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Former Ocean Springs substitute teacher banned from campuses; OSPD investigating

An incident at Ocean Springs Middle School involving a now former substitute teacher is under...
An incident at Ocean Springs Middle School involving a now former substitute teacher is under investigation.(WITN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An incident at Ocean Springs Middle School involving a now former substitute teacher is under investigation.

A social media post circulating Tuesday alleges the sub, who was in a long-term position at the school, asked some students to be friends on Snapchat and posted inappropriate videos on the app.

It also alleges the sub “invited one of the 7th grade girls to come cuddle with him.”

Ocean Springs Police Captain Ryan Lemaire says the department is investigating the incident along with the Ocean Springs School District.

Trey Brennan, Ocean Springs School District Public Information Officer, says the substitute teacher is no longer allowed on any of the school districts’ campuses.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the unnamed man.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 22-year-old Steven Nall from...
Victim in fatal Jackson County boating accident identified
Police are still looking for a shooter suspect.
What residents are saying one week after violent Spring Break weekend
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Gulfport family mourns loss of 5-year-old, Edward King Lamptey Jr.
46-year-old John David Cole was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an...
Biloxi man sentenced 20 years for fatal Jackson Co. hit-and-run

Latest News

A ceremony at First Baptist Church of Gulfport Tuesday honored law enforcers, survivors, and...
Remembering victims and their families during National Crime Victim's Rights Week
This weekend at Beau Rivage, Gulf Coast Community College will hold its scholarship gala, and...
Happening April 29th: MGCCC's Legacies Scholarship Gala
Mississippi is now one of 15 states that received a $1 million certified community behavioral...
How a $1M grant can help transform mental health treatment in South Mississippi
The Picayune Rotary Club’s annual special needs fishing rodeo was held at Sharonoak in...
Fish and fun at Picayune Rotary special needs fishing rodeo