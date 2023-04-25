WLOX Careers
Dragon Boat Festival allows funding for local nonprofits

A simple boat race can lead to major benefits.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A simple boat race can lead to major benefits.

United Way CEO Kathy Springer says the upcoming dragon boat race allows it to continue to invest in nonprofits in South Mississippi through grants.

“We are grant makers, and in the last community impact cycle, we awarded $430,000 in grants to local nonprofits all along the Gulf Coast,” said Kathy Springer.

Springer says these grants allow organizations other nonprofits continue to serve in the community.

“Any time that we have a moment to share our message and talk about the families that we are able to support through our funded partners, we want to take that opportunity,” said Springer.

That includes nonprofits like St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, where executive director Sam Burke says they fill around 500 prescriptions each week.

“The value of the medicine is around $1.4 million that we put back in the community and set 700 clients that receive our services in some fashion,” said Burke.

Burke says without the help from United Way, his pharmacy wouldn’t be able served patients as it has for the last 25 years.

“Often things that are tied to other funding that makes it difficult for us to get what we really need, and that’s medicine for individuals,” said Burke.

Both Burke and Springer say it’s a partnership that ends with everyone winning.

“That funding coming from United Way, I can attest it comes directly back through and supports programs not just our pharmacy but others that do quality work,” said Burke.

“Bringing folks together on a day like a dragon boat festival just drives that message home and gives folks a better understanding of the needs right here in our community,” said Springer.

The United Way of South Mississippi Dragon Boat Competition is set to kickoff for 9 a.m. on Saturday at the dock in Gulfport and is open to the public.

