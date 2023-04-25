Ceremony honors lost loved ones during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcers, survivors and victims’ family members joined together for a special ceremony at First Baptist Church of Gulfport. It’s an annual event held during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week hosted by the Second Circuit Court District Attorney’s Office.

“This week, the theme is survivors’ voices. To engage, to elevate and to effect change. That’s what we need to do,” said District Attorney Crosby Parker, who covers Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties. He and his team want victims and their families to know that they’re not alone.

“We don’t want people to just think that it’s just another homicide to us. A lot of people will call and say we’re just another file. My victims will tell you they’re not,” said Franchelle Daniels, the DA’s victim assistance coordinator. She connects victims and their families with resources to get through tough times. For her, it’s more than a job: it’s her life’s mission.

“When I was ten in 1980, my brother was a victim of homicide. When people say, you don’t know what I’m going through. I actually do. My brother died in my dad’s arms. My family went through a really tough time. As a result of that, I dedicated my life to making sure all victims have voices,” she said.

At the front of the ceremony were two photographs surrounded by candles. Pictured are Quincy Smothers and Kross Keyes.

Smothers was shot to death during a robbery in 2020. Keyes is a survivor of sexual assault.

During the ceremony, attendees lit candles in remembrance of victims and as a show of strength and unity.

“It helps to re-energize someone like myself who is a prosecutor so that we remember the humanity of each and every case we handle,” Parker said.

