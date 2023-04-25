WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Ceremony honors lost loved ones during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

During the ceremony, attendees lit candles in remembrance of victims and as a show of strength and unity.
By Noah Noble
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcers, survivors and victims’ family members joined together for a special ceremony at First Baptist Church of Gulfport. It’s an annual event held during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week hosted by the Second Circuit Court District Attorney’s Office.

“This week, the theme is survivors’ voices. To engage, to elevate and to effect change. That’s what we need to do,” said District Attorney Crosby Parker, who covers Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties. He and his team want victims and their families to know that they’re not alone.

“We don’t want people to just think that it’s just another homicide to us. A lot of people will call and say we’re just another file. My victims will tell you they’re not,” said Franchelle Daniels, the DA’s victim assistance coordinator. She connects victims and their families with resources to get through tough times. For her, it’s more than a job: it’s her life’s mission.

“When I was ten in 1980, my brother was a victim of homicide. When people say, you don’t know what I’m going through. I actually do. My brother died in my dad’s arms. My family went through a really tough time. As a result of that, I dedicated my life to making sure all victims have voices,” she said.

At the front of the ceremony were two photographs surrounded by candles. Pictured are Quincy Smothers and Kross Keyes.

Smothers was shot to death during a robbery in 2020. Keyes is a survivor of sexual assault.

During the ceremony, attendees lit candles in remembrance of victims and as a show of strength and unity.

“It helps to re-energize someone like myself who is a prosecutor so that we remember the humanity of each and every case we handle,” Parker said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 22-year-old Steven Nall from...
Victim in fatal Jackson County boating accident identified
Police are still looking for a shooter suspect.
What residents are saying one week after violent Spring Break weekend
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Gulfport family mourns loss of 5-year-old, Edward King Lamptey Jr.
46-year-old John David Cole was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an...
Biloxi man sentenced 20 years for fatal Jackson Co. hit-and-run

Latest News

As witnesses to this fatal disaster, teens are able to experience what one wrong decision...
West Harrison High creates mock tragedy as cautionary tale ahead of prom
The new food pantry plans to provide non-perishable food supplies. This is one of many outreach...
Gulfport church opens food pantry to help those in need
The new food pantry plans to provide non-perishable food supplies. This is one of many outreach...
Gulfport church opens food pantry to help those in need
During the ceremony, attendees lit candles in remembrance of victims and as a show of strength...
Ceremony honors lost loved ones during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week