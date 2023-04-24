WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling Oxford show

(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRENTISS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Prentiss County woman filed a lawsuit against country music star Morgan Wallen after he canceled his performance in Oxford on Sunday, WTVA reports.

WTVA says the woman filed the suit on behalf of all affected patrons “who incurred expenses in connection with Wallen’s failure to perform.”

The woman is seeking compensatory damages and wants her suit to become a class action lawsuit.

Wallen canceled his show at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium due to losing his voice. Fans were greeted with a message saying the show was canceled.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 22-year-old Steven Nall from...
Victim in fatal Jackson County boating accident identified
Congratulations to Mark Fayard of Biloxi, who is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast...
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…
Police are still looking for a shooter suspect.
What residents are saying one week after violent Spring Break weekend
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
When Greg Schob retires from active duty with the U.S. Coast Guard in two weeks, he hopes to...
Ocean Springs man turning knife-making hobby into full-time job

Latest News

The competition will be on full display at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
Pickleball players across the coast gear up for American Tour Competition
The city is hoping the revitalized area will draw in more revenue.
Division St. entrance to Keesler Air Force Business now open for business
Consultant Dawn Stanton with Pride Staff in Gulfport told WLOX that she noticed employment...
Mississippi reaches state’s lowest-ever unemployment rate
The competition will be on full display at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
American pickleball tournament coming to Biloxi