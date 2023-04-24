WLOX Careers
Pickleball players across the coast gear up for American Tour Competition

The competition will be on full display at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
By Parker Boyd
Apr. 24, 2023
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People who play Pickleball at courts across the Mississippi Gulf Coast gear up for the American Pickleball Tour Competition.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis and ping pong. For years, it’s been an entertainment fulfiller for people of all ages.

It was created in 1965 in Bainbridge Island, Wash. by three fathers looking to give their children new activities by using a mixture of several sports as an inspiration. In recent years, the sport has seen success among baby boomers.

Michael Dunn is a 78-year-old who plays all the time at the Donal M. Snyder Sr. Community Center in Biloxi.

“It’s a great sport, love it,” Dunn said.

He said he started suffering from peripheral neuropathy in his legs several years ago. It’s a weakness that’s caused by nerve damage, but he said that doesn’t stop him from competing in the game that he loves.

“This is good exercise for me,” he said. “Actually, it’s good for every older person and young person too.”

Terry Davis also plays Pickleball. He said anyone who hasn’t played the game before is missing out.

“People become addicted to this sport just because of the ease with which it is to learn how to play it,” Davis said. “It’s a wonderful way to meet new people and to keep yourself healthy.”

Dunn said he’s going to attend the tournament this weekend to show support.

“Just watching the people have fun,” he said. “It has a lot of different moves from every sport, even basketball and baseball. If you’re a sports lover, you’ll love Pickleball.”

