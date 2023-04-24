WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

One dead following fatal boating accident in Jackson County

Reports from residents who live nearby say divers could be seen in the waterway searching for...
Reports from residents who live nearby say divers could be seen in the waterway searching for the victim.(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A boating accident in Old Fort Bayou has led to the discovery of the a victim near the Sanctuary subdivision, according to Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd.

Reports from residents who live nearby say divers could be seen in the waterway searching for the victim.

Officials do have an identity, but are waiting to notify next-of-kin before releasing a name to the public.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congratulations to Mark Fayard of Biloxi, who is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast...
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…
One of Antoine Brooks' neighbors reported him to police as a trespasser to his own home.
Gulfport man speaks out after neighbors call police on him, believes it was racial profiling
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
Long Beach Mayor George Bass discusses city issues at the Breakfast with the Mayor event at the...
Long Beach Mayor George Bass battling cancer
First responders were forced to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the vehicle.
One injured following rollover wreck on Hwy 90 in Waveland

Latest News

All proceeds from food and merchandise sales go toward funding the church’s fall student retreat.
Second annual ‘Church at Jones Park’ outdoor service brings believers together
The White House Hotel receives guests for the air show from all across the United States
White House Hotel nearly sold out ahead of Thunder Over The Sound Air Show
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.23.23
Cool start Monday, monitoring mid-week rain chances
All proceeds from food and merchandise sales go toward funding the church’s fall student retreat.
Second annual ‘Church at Jones Park’ outdoor service brings believers together