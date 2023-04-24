Mostly cloudy and mild today

WLOX Careers
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT
We’ve seen a good bit of cloud cover today, and we’ll keep a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Those of us that see more sunshine will be in the mid 70s, while those of us that keep the cloud cover may only reach the upper 60s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

We’ll cool down into the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will feature more sunshine, and we’ll warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s. Once again, isolated showers will be possible.

There will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s going to stay warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain chances will be a little lower on Friday and Saturday, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.

