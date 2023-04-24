Mississippi reaches state’s lowest-ever unemployment rate

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced Mississippi’s unemployment rate is now the lowest it has ever been: 3.5% in March.

That is the same as the national average and .2% lower than the state’s rate in February.

WLOX visited a Gulfport employment agency called Pride Staff to get a closer look at how it’s going on the coast.

The Pride Staff team is hired by local businesses to help recruit their workers, making them eyewitnesses to the job market.

“We can definitely notice the uptick here of people wanting to work, as well as on the other side, which is our client base as well, having positions open,” consultant Dawn Stanton said.

But that was not the case three years ago after COVID-19 broke out.

“It was very hard finding people,” she said.

While some places still needed positions filled, she said many companies greatly reduced their workforce at the time.

Carriere resident Kevin Boudreaux has been feeling that impact.

“Hours were cut. I’ve definitely seen a lot of good people go because of it,” he told WLOX. “I’ve also happened to lose my job because of it and, therefore, having to break down and restart my life all over again.”

Stanton said she noticed business begin to improve about one year ago, as those companies turned to re-hiring.

“We put them to work the next day or within a few days of them being here, and it allows them to give themselves that livelihood back,” she said. “People had that taken away from them for so long that, you know, they almost gave up. And this was an opportunity for us to step in and give people those opportunities back.”

She’s also seeing longevity improve for the positions she helps fill.

“It feels nice that I can go out and try to find my dream job,” Boudreaux added. “And, hopefully, one that I’ll be going to will be the one for me.”

The new March numbers show unemployment rates were also lower in 17 other states, while 32 remained stable.

Governor Reeves made the announcement during a press conference at Navistar Defense in West Point, Mississippi.

“This is a tremendous victory for every business, every community and every Mississippian across our state,” he said. “You don’t have to look all that closely to see that a trend is emerging in Mississippi. That trend is more learning and greater academic achievement. It’s better jobs and higher pay. And it’s strong economic growth and more opportunity for all Mississippians across our state.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.