Hinds Co. Sheriff: Some of the escaped inmates could still be in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The four detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center over the weekend did so by climbing through the roof of the jail, the sheriff said Monday.

Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51, were discovered missing from the detention center early Sunday morning.

Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

Grayson was booked into the facility on February 15th and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being in possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, and grand larceny.

Harrison was locked up on April 7th for receiving stolen property.

Arrington was put behind bars on April 13th for auto theft and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Raynes had been in the facility since January 6th, 2022, for auto theft, business burglary, and a prior jail escape.

That escape was in August 2021 and happened at the Raymond Work Center.

Even still, Raynes wasn’t in a location that was any more secure than the other three escapees.

“B-3 was where these individuals escaped. This is one of the Pods that had been recently renovated, so he was in a secure area. The pod is secure,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a Monday press conference. “But again, they were just able to compromise the integrity of the facility by creating a breach in one particular cell.”

Jones said the escaped detainees were being housed in a “classification area,” which is where inmates are placed until they can be transferred to other areas of the jail.

All of the escaped detainees now face additional charges.

The sheriff also said - based off surveillance video - investigators believe the detainees entered that breach around 8:30 Saturday night and made their way toward the roof.

Just over an hour later, a witness reported a Hinds Co. Public Works Truck crashing through the gate of a repair shop and speeding down Highway 18.

That vehicle was later found the next day in Spring Valley, Texas, but it still hasn’t been confirmed to have played a role in the escape.

About a half hour passed midnight on Sunday, a shift supervisor was notified that the headcount was off which resulted in a lock down and an emergency headcount.

Two hours later, at 2:34 am Sunday, a caller reported two men leaving a residence off Highway 18 in a stolen, red Chevrolet Silverado.

That truck is also believed but not confirmed to be involved, and it was last seen heading east on I-20 in Rankin County just before 5 am.

It was around that time when Sheriff Jones said he was notified of the escape, and he then passed the information along to the public - about five hours after the supervisor was told the headcount was inaccurate.

“We didn’t know exactly what four individuals it was, but we had to also confirm that they were no longer in the ceiling as well as on the grounds of the facility,” he said. “As soon as we were able to confirm that information, we immediately started sending out information regarding the identities of these individuals.”

What makes this situation tricky, according to the sheriff, is that escapees are not believed to have left together.

“We don’t believe they all escaped the roof at the same time,” Jones said, “but rather different times, and then [made] their way towards the Highway 18 area.”

Evidence has been collected to show that the detainees possibly “camped out” on the roof before going their separate ways.

While authorities believe at least one inmate made it to Texas, they also think some escapees are still in the Central Mississippi area. That’s based off investigators’ knowledge that some of them have ties to the Tri-County area.

None of the escapees have been located as of Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Jones said the jail continues to suffer from a staffing shortage and currently houses about 580 inmates which is just 20 shy of full capacity.

As for staffing, the sheriff said Monday he’s about 50 detention officers short and is currently working to figure out how many were on the clock the night of the escape.

“Of course, that’s no excuse. We have accepted accountability regarding what happened. We just want people to know some of the challenges that we’re still facing,” he said.

